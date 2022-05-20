Foals recall the summer of '2001' in their latest single









Foals have issued a new single, accompanied by a video, demonstrating Yannis Philippakis, walking around the palm-laden terrain around the Spanish Costa Brava. It’s the latest song to be released from Life Is Yours, which shows the band at this particular point of their personal juncture.

“‘2001’ feels like a postcard from the past,” the frontman said in a press release. “We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence. The moment you get those freedoms, you’re surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism.”

“This was written in the depths of the pandemic winter,” Philippakis continued, “and there’s an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence.”

In the video, Philippakis can be seen miming the words, peering over a group of young friends hanging out, and walking to the beachside. The band embarked on a UK tour in March, which suggests that they are trying to take charge of the opportunities post Covid-19 Britain has to offer.

The Greek-born Philippakis formed Foals in 2005, and has led every iteration of the band since. The current outfit includes Jack Bevan on drums and Jimmy Smith on keyboards, although the band also use studio musicians on the other recordings.

Listen below to Foals new song ‘2001’.