Watch Foals debut new album title track ‘Life Is Yours’









During their performance at Newcastle earlier this week, Foals debuted the title track from their upcoming album, Life Is Yours. Fan-shot footage of the performance can be viewed below.

The Oxford indie group’s seventh studio album, Life Is Yours, is due for its release on June 17th. With three album-previewing singles released to date, the band are currently touring the UK throughout the remainder of April and May.

On Tuesday (April 26th), Foals played at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall, where they performed the new single, ‘2am’, which was released back in February, and ‘2001’. Both of these new songs were given their live debuts last Wednesday (April 20th) during the first concert of the tour at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

Now, the trio have given the title track, ‘Life Is Yours’, its live debut too, performing the jaunty number between ‘2am’ and ‘In Degrees’ during their set in Newcastle.

The current tour continues tomorrow night (April 29th) with a performance at the Olympia in London. Following the spring tour of the UK, Foals are to visit several festivals over summer, including Glastonbury, Latitude and Rock Werchter.

Speaking about the forthcoming LP in a recent interview, frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “This is our idea of a going out record. We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Drummer Jack Bevan elaborated: “It’s a sun-kissed summer party record with a lot of heart. If I was not in the band, I would want to hear this kind of record myself after everything we’ve all been through.”

Watch the fan footage of Foals debuting ‘Life Is Yours’ in Newcastle on Tuesday below.