Foals launch their own hot sauce ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’









English rockers, Foals, have announced their very own hot sauce, 'Holy Fire Hot Honey'.

The new condiment is released in collaboration with Sauce Shop, and this new limited edition run was the idea of the band’s drummer, Jack Bevan, who is a self-professed connoisseur of all things hot and saucy.

Bevan devised the recipe himself and managed to come up with a combination of sweet honey and habanero peppers before adding activated charcoal to add some darkness to the sauce. According to a press release, it is “perfect for drizzling on pizzas, chicken wings, or anything else you fancy”.

Of the new tongue tickler, Bevan explained: “I’ve been a fan of Sauce Shop’s sauces for ages, so it only felt right to collaborate for Foals’ first-ever food launch. This is going to be a staple for me on our new tour and tastes amazing drizzled on anything!”

The hot sauce is the Oxford band’s first exploration of food products, and for anybody lucky enough to be catching the band on their current tour, you will be able to pick up a bottle at their official merchandise stall.

Sauce Ship is a UK-based “creative” condiment maker run by Pam and James Digva. Notably, the company released ‘Brussel Sprout Ketchup’ and ’12:51′ by Chef James Cochran’s Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam. You can purchase ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ here.

“We feel so lucky to collaborate with Jack on his hot sauce, we are huge Foals fans and are excited to see ‘Holy Fire Hot Honey’ as part of the official band merchandise,” Pam Digva said. “Jack was great to work with when creating the sauce and we are so proud of our collaboration.”

Elsewhere, Foals are gearing up for the release of their new album, Life Is Yours, which is scheduled for release on June 17th. They released their latest single, ‘Looking High’, earlier this month.

Listen to ‘Looking High’ below.

