Liam Gallagher’s isolated vocals for Oasis hit ‘Supersonic’ from Glastonbury 1995









In 1994, Oasis slapped the UK across the chops with the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. The record launched the group into stardom, offering financial repair for Alan McGee’s Creation Records after the debts ensued in the wake of the expensive and meticulous recording of My Bloody Valentine’s less commercially successful masterpiece, Loveless, released on the label three years before. The key to their success was the catchy arrogance of Liam Gallagher’s vocals combined with brother Noel’s knack for writing punchy chorus based anthems.

As with any super-famous rock group, Oasis hit the scene with perfect timing. In the early 1990s, the British music scene entered its second wave of guitar-driven rock music thanks to ’80s legends like The Smiths and The Stone Roses. This period came following the ’80s synth-pop wave, which had grasped the charts since the late 1970s. It appeared that after a decade of celebrating advanced synth technology by dancing to The Human League or Ultravox in cheesy nightclubs, people were now ready to return to a bit of raw rock ‘n’ roll.

Shortly following the success of their emphatic debut, Oasis set about recording their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, an album that would consolidate the throne for the Gallagher brothers atop the Britpop throne. Before releasing the second album in the autumn of 1995, Oasis secured a spot on the Glastonbury 1995 bill as headliners of the Pyramid stage alongside The Cure and Britpop rivals Pulp.

The historic set was met with a positive response from the audience as the group’s bulletproof attitude shone through. Despite the success of the set, Noel once explained how “Oasis never really had their Glastonbury moment” despite returning to headline in 2004.

“We never really got on with it. I couldn’t tell you why,” he told The Express. “Lord knows we had the tunes but the times that we did it when we should have been great was the first year we headlined it and we got sidetracked. We’d just come out of the studio making ‘Morning Glory’ and we decided, which was suicide, to play six tracks off ‘Morning Glory’ which no one had heard, one of them being ‘Champagne Supernova’ which goes on for about half an hour.”

He added: “It was the only time we’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ to silence. And by the time we played [Glastonbury] a second time [in 2004], our moment had passed.”

Despite the confessed miscalculation of the setlist, one of the highlights of the performance in 1995 was the soaring ‘Supersonic’ from Oasis’ debut album. Listen to the performance below through the isolated vocal tracks from Liam’s microphone.