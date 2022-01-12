Foals share details of their new album









Foals will be releasing a new album at some point this year, that much is clear. It will be the follow up to 2019’s pair of sister albums Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, which saw the band take on musical climes that they hadn’t yet explored. The 2019 offerings were intricate yet expansive and confirmed the group as one of the most consistently refreshing that Britain has to offer.

However, things have changed a lot for Foals since then. The pandemic continues to surge across the world, and there’s the looming climate crisis that played a key part in founding keyboardist Edwin Congreave leaving. Of their next record, frontman Yannis Philippakis told Rolling Stone: “In the depths of winter, we wrote a summer record.”

Discussing their latest single, ‘Wake Me Up‘, you can see what they mean. It’s a glistening piece of indie-pop which is the most optimistic sounding track the band have released since Antidotes, albeit in a maturer, more anthemic kind of way. Philippakis said: “It was self-administered medicine to us, writing this joyous music.”

The enigmatic frontman was also keen to stress that the band wrote the album with the concept of ‘transport’ in mind. With the latest offering, they want to whisk people away, to “far-flung” and “idyllic” places. He explained: “That’s part of the power of music, to act as a vessel for transport. It felt like postcards from the past for the future.”

Elsewhere, Philippakis detailed how the new record is almost complete, and that there’s just a few bits of mixing to do. We shouldn’t expect all of the songs to be as heady as ‘Wake Me Up’, but they are all “upbeat, joyous, catchy tunes”. It was written in the band’s tiny rehearsal space in Peckham, London, and the band have teamed up with studio masters such as John Hill, Dan Carey and A.K. Paul to bring their colourful ideas to life.

It’s set to be a huge year for Foals.

Listen to ‘Wake Me Up’ below.