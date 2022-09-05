Florence Pugh will not attend 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival press conference









Much controversy has been surrounding the latest film by Booksmart director and actress Olivia Wilde. Don’t Worry Darling, which follows Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife who discovers the disturbing truth behind the seemingly utopian community she is living in, is set for release on September 23rd.

However, it has not gone amiss that Pugh has done little promotion for the film herself, and fans have speculated that this is due to the rumours of tension between the actress and Wilde on set.

One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles has been cast as Pugh’s husband, despite his distinctive lack of experience as an actor. A clip promoting the film saw Styles at the butt of countless internet jokes last week as fans and critics realised that the singer does not have what it takes to hold his own against a seasoned professional such as Pugh.

Furthermore, Styles began dating Wilde whilst filming the movie, who was still married to actor Jason Sudeikis at the time, with sources stating that “Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.”

Styles and Wilde’s unprofessional on-set antics clearly left Pugh unimpressed. What’s more, there has also been controversy around Wilde’s casting of Shia LaBeouf, who has many widely-known sexual abuse allegations to his name. Despite Wilde’s claims that she fired the actor when Pugh reported that she was uncomfortable in his presence, LaBeouf provided evidence that he had actually quit the film, claiming that actors weren’t given ample time to rehearse.

With the amount of drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, it is unsurprising that Pugh has decided to distance herself from the film. She has decided to skip the hotly-anticipated press conference that is taking place at the Venice Film Festival on Monday 5th September.

According to reports, the star’s plane will not arrive until the latest 2pm, despite the press conference beginning at 12:15pm. Thus, Pugh intends only to attend the premiere screening, photo call, and walk the red carpet before jetting to Budapest to continue working on the second Dune instalment.