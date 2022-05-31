Javier Bardem calls the 'Dune 2' script "amazing"









Having enraptured popular culture in 2021, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece Dune will return next year with a sequel, with publicity on the new movie picking up momentum.

The first word of the sequel in quite some time comes from actor Javier Bardem, who will appear in the sequel with lead stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya. “I’ve read the new draft,” he stated in a recent event at the Cannes Film Festival, adding, “And I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is going to surprise people”.

Continuing, Bardem adds, “They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it. It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it”.

With the sequel film now in pre-production, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter director Denis Villeneuve revealed: “If things go well with Part Two, I could foresee the idea of maybe doing a third movie, Dune Messiah…That would make sense to me”. Set 12 years after the original Dune story, Dune Messiah follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) struggle with the intersection of religion and bureaucracy whilst focusing on the duties of his family.

Discussing the potential third film in the proposed trilogy, Villeneuve added, “Frank Herbert wrote Dune as a warning towards those messianic figures, those chosen ones, those saviour figures…It’s about how dangerous those kinds of figures can be. It’s a criticism of the messianic figure”.

We’ll have to wait a little longer before Dune: Part Two with the film aiming to be released in October 2023.