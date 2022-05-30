Cannes Film Festival 2022: Full list of winners









The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has come to an end with the eclectic range of this year’s films providing a thrilling competition that included satirical drama, brutal body horror and complex romance.

Though it looked as though Park Chan-wook’s detective romance Decision to Leave looked like it was going to swoop the Palme d’Or, the festival’s highest honour, Ruben Östlund’s divisive modern satire jumped in at the last moment to claim the prize. Winning the award for the second time in five years, Östlund’s smartly comedic sensibilities are proving a constant favourite for the festival.

Elsewhere, whilst the likes of Hirokazu Koreeda and Kelly Reichardt produced somewhat underwhelming movies, the underdog Close by Lukas Dhont managed to get its hands on the Grand Prix, even if this meant sharing the award with the director of Stars at Noon, Claire Denis.

Away from the filmmakers themselves, in the acting category, Zar Amir Ebrahimi took home the award for Best Actress for her performance in the Ali Abbasi movie Holy Spider, where she plays a journalist who investigates the serial killings of sex workers in the underbelly of Mashhad, Iran. Meanwhile, Song Kang Ho won the award for Best Actor for his work in the Koreeda family drama, Broker.

Take a look at the full list of winners for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, below.

Full list of Cannes 2022 Winners:

Palme d’Or

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Grand Prix:

Close – Lukas Dhont & Stars at Noon – Claire Denis

Special Prize for Cannes’ 75th anniversary:

Tori and Lokita – Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardennes

Jury Prize:

Eo – Jerzy Skolimowski & Le Otto Montagne – Felix Van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch

Best Actress:

Holy Spider – Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Best Actor:

Broker – Song Kang Ho

Best Director:

Decision to Leave – Park Chan-wook

Best Screenplay:

Boy from Heaven – Tarik Saleh

Camera d’Or:

War Pony – Gina Gammell and Riley Keough

Short Film Palme d’Or:

The Water Murmurs – Story Chen