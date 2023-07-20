Fleetwood Mac to release ‘Rumours Live’ double album









Fleetwood Mac have announced details of their new double album Rumours Live, which will be released on September 8th.

The live recordings were taken from three shows at The Forum in Los Angeles in 1977. Over the course of the run of performances, nearly 50,000 attended the historic set of concerts which are now finally being released as an album. Only ‘Gold Dust Woman’, which appeared on 2021’s Live: Deluxe Edition, has previously been heard.

The double album will be available on both CD and vinyl. The black-vinyl version has two 180-gram records in a gatefold jacket with lacquers cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering.

In the liner notes of Rumours Live, Sam Graham says of the release: “The songs are familiar: ‘Dreams,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ ‘Say You Love Me,’ ‘Over My Head,’ and on and on. But most of these live versions are more muscular, more ferocious, than the album recordings, driven by the powerhouse Fleetwood-John McVie rhythm section and Buckingham’s febrile guitar playing; and instead of a rote recital of the hits, the group stretches out in concert, as songs like ‘Rhiannon,’ ‘World Turning,’ and ‘I’m So Afraid’ blossom into exuberant tours de force onstage.”

In other Fleetwood Mac news, last week, the previously unreleased ‘Little Darlin’ by the late Christine McVie was shared. The track was recorded by the late musician while she was making her 2004 solo album In The Meantime and has been released by Rhino. On the effort, she sings: “Little darling, would you come out to play? Little darling, would you come out to stay with me awhile?”

Rhino plan to reissue McVie’s debut solo album and In The Meantime with the help of her nephew, Dan Perfect. “When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project,” he said in a statement.

They are also the same label behind Rumours Live, and to tease the release, they’ve shared the live version of ‘Dreams’ from The Forum.