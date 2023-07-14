Listen to the previously unreleased Christine McVie song ‘Little Darlin’









The previously unreleased ‘Little Darlin’ by the late Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie. The song has been shared to celebrate the singer’s 80th birthday.

Announcing her death last November, McVie’s family said: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.”

‘Little Darlin’ was recorded by the late musician while she was making her 2004 solo album In The Meantime and has been released by Rhino. On the effort, she sings: “Little darling, would you come out to play? Little darling, would you come out to stay with me awhile?”

Rhino plan to reissue McVie’s debut solo album and In The Meantime with the help of her nephew, Dan Perfect. “When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project,” he said in a statement.

Perfect continued: “Chris and I had been working for some time on remixing the original tracks in Dolby Atmos, and Chris was excited and intrigued by this process, which was bringing fresh life and contemporaneity to the songs… I dearly wish that she could have lived to see this re-release as she would have been delighted.”

Additionally, her former bandmate Mick Fleetwood has also paid tribute to McVie on what would have been her 80th by releasing a new version of ‘Songbird’. On the track, he emotionally says: “As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself.”

Listen to ‘Little Darling’ below.