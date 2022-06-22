Flea wants to play Popeye in a live-action movie









Flea, revered bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers, is interested in playing the role of Popeye in a live-action movie if another ever gets made. Jumping on social media to express his desire, the musician and actor suggested he’d be more than happy to take on the role of the spinach-munching cartoon sailor if the opportunity arises.

Flea, who recently starred as a bounty hunter in the new Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, wrote: “If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man.”

Flea may be best-known as the bassist of Californian rock outfit RHCP, but he’s also appeared in several TV shows and films over the years. It may come as a surprise, but he appeared in both Back to The Future II and III, as well as The Big Lebowski, Baby Driver, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, The Chase, and My Own Private Idaho. He’s also worked as a voice actor on occasion, voicing characters in The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad.

Popeye was created by E.C. Egar in 1929 as a comic book character. He didn’t arrive on the big screen until 1980 when Robert Altman released a live-action musical starring Robin Williams as the titular sailor. Unfortunately for Flea, there are no plans to make another Popeye film. Although the enthusiasm of the bassist and his followers might convince producers to consider the idea.

Meredith Salenger of Hollywood Heights fame was just one of the people inspired by Flea’s suggestion: “Robert Altman’s was one of my favs,” they replied. “Robin Williams. The set. The music – Harry Nilsson. Shelley Duvall singing ‘he needs me’ (later used in Punch Drunk Love). Perfection. And yes… you would be perfect casting.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently in the midst of a world stadium tour in support of their new album, Unlimited Love, the first RHCP album to feature guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade. You can see the band’s upcoming dates below.

June 2022

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, London Stadium

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park~

July 2022

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park~

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium=

8 – Paris, Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion=

23 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium+

August 2022

3 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park^

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium^^

10 – Atlanta, Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, Comerica Park^

17 – East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium^



September 2022

1 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium^

3 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park^

8 – Washington, Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, Fenway Park#

15 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess