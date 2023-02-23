Flea announces a new podcast featuring guests such as Rick Rubin and Patti Smith









Flea, best known for providing bass in Red Hot Chili Peppers, has announced the launch of a brand new podcast. This Little Light will contain 15 episodes featuring music legends who’ll discuss musical topics with him, such as their influences and critical career moments.

Guests include the likes of punk legend Patti Smith, prolific producer Rick Rubin and Grammy Award-winning musician Thundercat. Some of the podcast’s proceeds will be donated to the non-profit organisation Flea set up in 2001, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music. This money will help to aid the scholarship program and other additional costs.

Discussing the project, Flea explained to Rolling Stone: “I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music. The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

Other guests set to discuss their musical inspirations and the experiences that have shaped their careers, include British musician and actor Cynthia Erivo and country artist Margo Price.

The podcast, produced alongside Parallel and Audacy’s Cadence13 studio, will air on March 30th, a day after Red Hot Chili Peppers begin their mammoth world tour. Kicking off in Vancouver, the band will stop off in multiple states, such as Texas and California, throughout April and May.

In June, the band will visit festivals like Pinkpop and Rock Wercther before coming to the UK the following month for a highly-anticipated set of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21st and Glasgow’s Hampden Park on July 23rd.

Flea sparked rumours that the band will take to Glastonbury’s iconic Pyramid Stage this summer after the bassist retweeted a sketch of the venue drawn by Radiohead’s frequent visual artist Stanley Donwood, writing “Yes”.