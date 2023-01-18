Rick Rubin claims to "know nothing about music"









The production style of Rick Rubin is unique, to say the least. You’ll hear it referred to under mystical terms like “guru thinking” and the like, but essentially, Rubin prefers to look at music from an outsider’s perspective. That’s worked in his favour with classic albums by everyone from Johnny Cash to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s also gotten him some detractors.

Rubin has plenty of stinkers in his discography, and when his collaborators criticise him, it usually revolves around his lack of traditional knowledge when it comes to music. Rubin doesn’t really play an instrument, can’t read music, and probably couldn’t arrange or compose anything if you asked him to. In a new interview with 60 Minutes, Rubin confirmed that his actual musical knowledge is lacking.

When Anderson Cooper asked Rubin if he knew how to work a soundboard, Rubin cut through the questioning and went straight to the real inquiry. “I have no technical ability,” Rubin claimed. “And I know nothing about music,” he added.

When Cooper claimed that he didn’t believe Rubin, the producer laid out his basic philosophy when it comes to producing. “Well, I know what I like and what I don’t like. And I’m decisive about what I like and what I don’t like.” Cooper also asked what Rubin gets paid to do during album production.

“The confidence that I have in my taste and my ability to express what I feel has proven helpful for artists,” is how Rubin answered that particular question. It’s hard to argue against the results, but just know, if you hire Rubin to help you finish your chord progression by handing him a guitar, you’re probably out of luck.

Watch a portion of the Go Minutes interview where Rubin discusses working with Johnny Cash down below.