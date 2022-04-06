Flea's daughter once used his Grammy Award as a garden shovel









With another year of surprising Grammy awards handed out last Sunday, the debate about the value of a Grammy award has once again come to the fore of pop culture.

Certainly the value of the music industry’s biggest is seeing an uptick in value compared to the value of an Oscar, which plummeted once the Academy gave an assaulter and now-former member a Best Actor statue. But there are plenty of musicians who will tell you that the Grammy statue is just a hunk of junk that has no real practical purpose.

For all those sourpusses, I propose a counter-argument courtesy of Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and professional shirtless man Michael Peter Blazary, better known as Flea. Although he admitted to Los Angeles radio station KROQ that he’s “not really an awards guy”, Flea was still able to see his Grammy get put to good use thanks to his young daughter.

“Grammys are awesome, but after we won our first Grammy, like three years later, my mom said, ‘Michael, where’s your Grammy?’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom, I put it somewhere,’” Flea recalls about the first award he won, which was in Best Hard Rock Performance for the Chili Peppers’ ‘Give It Away’.

“Months after that, my gardener came out of the backyard, in the garden, and you know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it?” Flea continues. “My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden. It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter. It had been out in the dirt for the whole winter and stuff.”

If they were so inclined, Flea’s children could stock up on a few more ad-hoc shovels thanks to the five other Grammy Awards that the Red Hot Chili Peppers have won in the time since ‘Give It Away’ gave them their first piece of hardware in 1993.