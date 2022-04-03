Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers play ‘Give It Away’ with George Clinton









During a performance at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday night (April 1st), Red Hot Chili Peppers performed their 1991 hit ‘Give It Away’ alongside Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton.

In addition to being their first full-scale gig since last October and the first to see John Frusciante play with them live since 2007, the concert celebrated the release of the Chili’s 12th album Unlimited Love. The brand new album was launched on Friday, April 1st, via Warner.

The four-piece played five tracks from the new LP during Friday’s show, including live debuts for ‘Aquatic Mouth Dance’, ‘Here Ever After’ and ‘Not The One’.

Fans had only been told about the surprise show just a few days before it occurred. Tickets went up on sale and sold out on Thursday morning (March 31st). 80-year-old George Clinton joined the band to perform ‘Give It Away’ as an encore, adding a vibrant new dynamic to the classic.

On Thursday, Clinton, who produced the band’s second studio album, 1985’s Freaky Styley, made an appearance at the unveiling of the Chili Peppers’ star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Clinton and actor Woody Harrelson joined the band to give emotive speeches about the group’s legacy and enduring impact.

During drummer Chad Smith’s speech, he gave a touching shout-out to his late Foo Fighters counter-part, Taylor Hawkins. “I’m so honoured, and it’s a really nice, happy occasion today,” said Smith, then continuing, “I have to give a shout-out to my brother Taylor Hawkins who I love, and we will all miss so much. He’s flying around. I love you, Taylor.”

During Red Hot Chili Peppers’ concert on Friday, Smith’s bass drum featured an eagle shape with the word “Taylor” printed over it in an adage to the tribute.

In a 5.8/10 review, Far Out Magazine described the new album Unlimited Love as “a perfectly enjoyable and surprisingly mellow alt-rock record from a group whose legacy is already secured.”