Flea claims unaffordable musical educations are a form of “child abuse”









Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has claimed unaffordable music education programmes are a form of “child abuse” as it prevents many children who come from lower-income households from pursuing the arts.

The musician is passionate about the universal right for everybody to learn an instrument. In 2001, Flea co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, which is a non-profit organisation that provides free lessons and instruments to children who can’t afford them. Their mission statement reads: “We strive to address the decrease in arts education in schools while providing cultural enrichment to our community at large.”

Now, during an appearance on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones, Flea has passionately discussed why he believes everyone deserves the opportunity to become a musician.

The bassist told host Sean Evans: “I think that stopping programmes of the arts, and public schools are making it so only people who can afford it can get them and be exposed to them, is like child abuse. I think all kids should have the right to study art at the highest level.”

He continued: “It would make society so much better. It will build bridges of love between all different cultures and economic classes and bring people together. That’s what I care about; that’s my driving force for being alive each day, it’s my life’s mission. Just working in low-income communities, all different kinds of places, and wanting to be of assistance. Nothing else makes me happier. Nothing.”

In other Red Hot Chili Peppers news, earlier this year, former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer claimed the band were “cooler” when he was a member. Klinghoffer departed the group in 2019 when they welcomed back John Frusciante.

Remarking on the band’s output since his exit, Klinghoffer remarked: “It’s tough [listening to their new music], only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music… I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music — but I was shocked when I heard their new record.”

Watch Flea on Hot Ones below.