Josh Klingoffer says the Red Hot Chili Peppers were “cooler” with him in the band









After being replaced by John Frusciante, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has claimed the band were “cooler” when he was a member. Klinghoffer’s last album with the group was The Getaway in 2016, which was produced by Danger Mouse.

In a new interview, Klinghoffer expressed his opinion on the new music the Red Hot Chili Peppers have made since his exit. He told Embark: “It’s tough [listening to their new music], only because I honestly think we were doing cooler music… I never want to sound negative about anyone doing music — but I was shocked when I heard their new record”.

Last year, the band released two albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Klinghoffer admitted he couldn’t listen to both projects in their entirety, and said: “I was trying to cram it in once before leaving on a plane, and I got as far as maybe the ninth song, and I don’t think I listened to the rest”.

Frusciante left the band in 2006 following Stadium Arcadium, and Klinghoffer took the reins ahead of their 2011 album I’m With You. Despite not connecting with the band’s new material, Klinghoffer still holds Frusciante in high esteem. He said: “I’ve always maintained that I still have an enormous love for him. He’s one of my favourite musicians; one of my favourite writers”.

Meanwhile, the band’s bassist Flea recently announced the launch of a brand new podcast. This Little Light will contain 15 episodes featuring music legends who’ll discuss musical topics with him, such as their influences and critical career moments.