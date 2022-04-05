FKA Twigs cast in the reboot of 'The Crow'









With news breaking this week that a remake of 1994’s The Crow is in the pipeline, the internet was set on fire with rumours abounding of who would be cast. This update of the classic film comes from Rupert Sanders, the mind behind 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman and 2017’s Ghost in the Shell, and filming is scheduled to kick off in June.

Now, Deadline has reported that English pop star FKA Twigs is to appear in the reboot. She will be joining Bill Skarsgård, the man behind the sinister clown Pennywise in the It remake. Skarsgård stars as the protagonist Eric Draven, a murdered rockstar who comes back to life to take vengeance on the murderers of him and his girlfriend, Shelley.

Famously, in the 1994 original, which is based on the 1989 graphic novel by James O’Barr, Draven was played by Brandon Lee. Tragically, Lee was killed while filming, when he was fatally shot by a prop gun. Remarkably, he had filmed most of his scenes before the accident, so the film was able to be completed even after his death.

At the minute, only Skarsgård and Twigs have been cast in the reboot. It hasn’t been announced what role Twigs will have, but some have argued that she could perhaps play Shelley. Alternatively, she might be in the frame as Sarah, a grieving friend of the couple who gets caught up in Eric’s quest for revenge. We’ll find out when the time is right, but one thing is sure, it’s shaping up to be an exciting flick.

The new version of The Crow is written by Zach Braylin, who was nominated at this year’s Oscars for his work on King Richard. It will be produced by Edward R. Pressman, who worked on the original, as well as Malcolm Gray.

“The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” director Sanders told Deadline. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honour to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”

Watch the trailer for The Crow below.