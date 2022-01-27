FKA twigs shares video for ‘Jealousy (feat. Rema)’









FKA twigs has shared a new video for her song ‘Jealousy (feat. Rema)’ in a classy throwback to Kate Bush-era imagery.

The new song appears on her recently released (January 14th) album Caprisongs which consists of short 17 tracks over 48 minutes.

The new video was directed by Aidan Zamiri and it follows twigs and a team of choreographers dancing to the song in front of a white backing. The video then switches into a monochrome film of the dancing adding to the antiquity of the production.

This comes as the second music video released from Caprisongs, last week (January 20th) the star shared a video for ‘Meta Angel’. The production showed her wandering about in a London park while her alter-ego was plotting to kill her with a bow and arrow from the roof of a nearby building. The film certainly brings a new dark reality to the story.

This latest album sees twigs’ most pop-orientated music while still carrying strains of that deeper undertone of menace and thrill that leave an air of mystery. The album is a well-produced and eclectic amalgamation of hip-hop, drum and bass and dancehall music.

For the recording of Caprisongs, twigs had the fortune to work with a number of pop stars as well as Rema, including Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Unknown T and Shygirl, and The Weeknd who joined her on the track ‘tears in the club’.

As well as her music, twigs has also been tirelessly using her platform to show her support for the prevention of domestic and sexual violence. Twigs has become one of the fronting members of the ‘Join The Chorus’ initiative, which stands “for collective power to stop the violence that one in three women experience in their lifetimes”.

Stream the new video for ‘Jealousy (feat. Rema)’ below.