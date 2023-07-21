Five songs that reference J. Robert Oppenheimer









Christopher Nolan’s latest offering, Oppenheimer, brings the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer to the big screen. Known as the father of the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer’s background in theoretical physics earned him a place on the Manhattan Project during World War II. Heading up the laboratory in New Mexico, the scientist was instrumental in the development of the first nuclear weapons.

Nolan’s epic biopic stars Cillian Murphy as the eponymous Oppenheimer alongside a star-studded supporting cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh. The filmmakers behind the scenes are equally as qualified, with Hoyte van Hoytema behind the cinematography and Ludwig Göransson composing the music. It’s a film that looks to match the complexity and weight of its source material.

Between black-and-white stills of star Murphy and increasing social media hype around the film’s box office battle with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, anticipation for the film is at an all-time high. But Oppenheimer isn’t the first time the Manhattan Project, and Oppenheimer specifically, have inspired or been featured in the media.

From the expectedly politicised lyricism of Billy Bragg to the prog-rock of Canadian band Rush, a number of artists have included Oppenheimer’s name and story in their music. Below, we’ve collated five songs that make reference to J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Five songs that reference Oppenheimer:

‘Manhattan Project’ – Rush

In 1985, Rush released their eleventh album, Power Windows. The record featured the Oppenheimer-focused ‘Manhattan Project’, a song entirely focused on World War II, the early work developing nuclear weapons, and the eventual dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Rush drummer Neil Peart wrote the lyrics for the song, which narrates the story of “all of the brightest boys” gathering in the desert “to play with the biggest toys”. Peart uses contrastingly youthful, playful lyrics to retell the grave story of the atomic bomb.

‘Napoleon’s Hat’ – Bright Eyes

In 2005, the Conor Oberst-fronted indie rock outfit Bright Eyes contributed a track to a compilation album called Lagniappe: A Saddle Creek Benefit for Hurricane Katrina Relief. Featuring Oberst’s characteristically devastating vocals and soft guitar-focused instrumentals, the track’s third verse focuses on Oppenheimer.

Placing Oppenheimer on a subway platform, Oberst sings, “He saw the bane of his creation, the destroyer of the world”, directly referencing the physicist’s infamous speech. He continues to imagine the desolation of nuclear warfare: “It’s like wading through a wasteland where a town you love once stood”.

‘Russians’ – Sting

On his debut solo album, the Police frontman Sting included a politically-charged track titled ‘Russians’. The song charted the hysteria of the US and Europe during the Cold War, looking to humanise the Russian population and criticise the increasing support for nuclear warfare.

In the chorus, Sting uses similarly humanising, youthful lyrics to Rush, which only serve to elevate his cause. He also makes direct reference to Oppenheimer, singing, “How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer’s deadly toy? There is no monopoly of common sense on either side of the political fence”. ‘Russians’ exposed the incomprehensible nature of nuclear weapons over an accessible and distinctively Sting soundtrack.

‘The Radiance’ – Linkin Park

In 2010, Linkin Park released their fourth record, titled A Thousand Suns. The concept album featured a track titled ‘The Radiance’. With a runtime of just 57 seconds, the intense song sets up the album’s themes perfectly and includes a sample of Oppenheimer’s infamous speech from the 1945 nuclear weapon test.

Linkin Park paired the speech with caustic, industrial tones, explosion sounds and a pounding heartbeat. Over the glitching, ominous soundscape, Oppenheimer’s voice can be heard. The track ends with his most well-known words, “‘Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds’, I suppose we all thought that, one way or another”.

‘Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards’ – Billy Bragg

Billy Bragg is known for his folk-inspired protest songs, almost always focusing his musical output on politics and striving towards revolution. In 1988, Bragg demonstrated his musical and political prowess with ‘Waiting for the Great Leap Forwards’. Released as a single ahead of his album Workers Playtime, the song reckoned with Bragg’s mixing of pop and politics, as well as his optimism towards a better societal and political landscape.

Amongst references to Che Guevara and Fidel Castro, Bragg sings of Oppenheimer’s immediate feelings of regret after the first use of the atomic bomb. He sings, “In the Soviet Union, a scientist is blinded by the resumption of nuclear testing, and he is reminded that Dr. Robert Oppenheimer’s optimism fell at the first hurdle.”