Five shows to fill the void of ‘Succession’









HBO’s media mogul masterpiece Succession left our screens just under two weeks ago, but we’re already missing our weekly dose of drama, trauma, and “fuck off”s.

Few shows have managed to achieve what Jesse Armstrong and his team did on Succession. The show captured the attention of millions each week thanks to its biting cultural commentary, modern Shakespearean character, and the perfect balance between drama and comedy. Outside of its writing, Succession excelled in its production – with beautiful cinematography, a masterful score that blended classical and hip-hop, and innovative camera styles that borrowed from sitcoms, each episode felt like a feat in premium television.

The show collected a range of Emmy wins and nominations during its runtime, including recognition within the acting category. Though Jeremy Strong became the most newsworthy cast member for his memorable method acting techniques, the quality of Succession’s entire cast is unmatched. From the nuance Matthew Macfadyen awards outsider Tom Wambsgans to Brian Cox’s unrelenting terror, the cast of Succession brought Jesse Armstrong’s words to life through their interactions on screen.

Succession is a near-perfect show. It’s rare to find a series so exceptional across the board – from its screenplays to its ensemble cast. With its end, many are left with a Roy family-shaped hole to fill and a spare hour a week, but though it may seem peerless, there are a number of shows that can fill the Succession-shaped void.

Whether you’re looking to find more of Jesse Armstrong’s distinctive comedy, further political and cultural comedy, or just another series full of prestige, we’ve compiled a list of five shows to replace your Succession obsession with.

Five shows for Succession fans:

Big Little Lies

Though it couldn’t be set much further from New York’s high rises and corporate boardrooms, Big Little Lies carries many of Succession’s merits. Released on the same network, the show follows five women in California as they navigate friendship, trauma, motherhood, and murder. Like Succession, Big Little Lies is expertly written both to entertain and as a commentary on gender, adapted from a novel by Liane Moriarty. Like Armstrong, David E. Kelley writes a killer finale – season one’s conclusion will have you holding your breath.

It balances drama and dark comedy, features an exceptional ensemble cast including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and is beautiful to look at. The show features an equally beautiful soundtrack featuring the likes of Leon Bridges and Fleetwood Mac, along with a theme song borrowed from Michael Kiwanuka. It even features Succession guest-star, Alexander Skarsgård.

The Thick of It

Before Jesse Armstrong made his way into corporate America, he found his television roots in quintessentially British sitcoms and cringe comedy (which can often be found in Succession). He co-wrote the cult sitcom Peep Show in the early 2000s, which began his love of creative camerawork with point-of-view shots. Alongside this, he contributed to The Thick of It, a political satire based around the Department of Social Affairs and Citizenship at Number 10.

Led by Peter Capaldi, the quick-moving show blends Armstrong’s distinctive political commentary, sitcom visuals and comedy, and excessive swearing. It’s a change of pace and environment for Succession fans, but it’s a peek into Armstrong’s entry into cultural comedy. The show was later adapted by HBO in the US under the new name Veep, set in The White House. Armstrong contributed just one episode to the first season.

The White Lotus

The White Lotus is equal parts chaos and serenity. Each season is set in a different White Lotus resort and, working back from an unsolved murder, follows the increasingly intertwined lives of characters working or staying there. The cast changes each season, too, with only Jennifer Coolidge featuring in both season one and two. Season one features Alexandra Deddario, Jake Lacy, and Sydney Sweeney, while season two sees Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Tom Hollander enter the hotel.

Like Succession, The White Lotus features luxurious settings and tense, awkward character interactions. With an opening theme that rivals Nicholas Britell’s and an equally captivating ensemble cast, The White Lotus just might quell your Succession blues and get you in the mood for summer.

The West Wing

If it’s biting screenplays and cultural commentary you’re after, you might want to look a little further back to Aaron Sorkin’s 1999 political drama The West Wing. True to its name, the show follows the West Wing under the lead of Martin Sheen’s fictional president Josian Bartlet. Another cast full of big names, the show features Rob Lowe and Allison Janney as members of Sheen’s presidential team.

Succession’s merit, when it comes to its cultural commentary, often lies in its focus not on politicians but on the media. Armstrong’s dramedy presents the Roy family as the new royalty of the US, showing an increasing shift in power. The West Wing, on the other hand, focuses on those in The White House. Writer Aaron Sorkin also went on to work with Succession star Jeremy Strong in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Arrested Development

Arrested Development is a sitcom which follows a family who rival the Roys for dysfunction, though not for wealth. The family business collapses under the weight of embezzlement charges, and The Bluths, who have grown used to a life of luxury, struggle to adjust to the changes. The cast features a cast of comedic actors, from Jason Bateman as the peacemaking, practical father to the ever-awkward Michael Cera as George Michael.

Arrested Development provides another dose of sitcom-style family drama, just without Succession’s more serious moments and cinematic style. But if you’re looking for a lighter discussion of themes of wealth-infused family dysfunction, with a concise runtime of just 20 minutes per episode, Arrested Development might be the perfect fit.