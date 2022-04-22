See the first images of Netflix costume drama 'Persuasion'









With the Netflix TV series Bridgerton pedalling good numbers on the streaming site that recently announced a decrease in subscribers for the very first time, it was surely an inevitability that the company would seize the opportunity to make even more costume dramas.

Their latest effort to recapture the brilliance of Bridgerton comes in the form of the Jane Austen story Persuasion, with the very first images for the new film being released online. Featuring Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding and Dakota Johnson across four separate images, the screenshots give audiences the very first taste of the upcoming drama.

Also starring Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E. Grant, Persuasion follows the story of a young woman named Anne Elliot who lives with her snobby family on the brink of financial turmoil. Refusing to conform to the standards of modern life, Elliot is faced with an impossible choice when a previous love returns to her life and she must choose between going back to a past flame or leaving the past behind her.

In conversation with Vogue about her role in the brand new film, Dakota Johnson spoke of the thrill of filming the new costume drama, celebrating the cast and crew.

“Persuasion was so fun,” she exclaimed, adding, “Doing a Jane Austen film is the dream, and there are only a few of them so I feel incredibly lucky. The cast is amazing and our director, Carrie Cracknell, is fantastic. I think they’re still in the edit, but I’m so curious to see how it turns out”.

From director Carrie Cracknell and screenwriters Alice Victoria Winslow and Ron Bass, Persuasion will hit Netflix on July 15th.

Dakota Johnson is Anne Elliot

Cosmo Jarvis is Frederick Wentworth

Henry Golding is Mr. Elliot



PERSUASION, directed by Carrie Cracknell, arrives on Netflix July 15. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/cYMPDqmN5T — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2022