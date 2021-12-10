Richard E. Grant reveals that his car was stolen during quarantine









Veteran actor Richard E. Grant has appeared in many significant productions over the course of his career, ranging from How to Get Ahead in Advertising to The Rise of Skywalker. Recently, he made the jump that many actors dream of making by entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the older version of Loki in the eponymous Disney+ series.

Born in Eswatini, the actor has extended family in the continent which means that he often travels back and forth. After a recent visit to South Africa to reunite with family members, Grant was asked to quarantine at the Holiday Inn hotel at London’s Gatwick Airport. This was according to the latest travel restrictions imposed due to the threat of the Omicron variant.

During his quarantine, Grant took to Instagram to share updates about what was going on and one of them was truly bizarre. The actor was woken up at 4am by the police because they had detected that his car had been stolen by a perpetrator for an absurd activity. “I think we’ve been here too long. I feel unusual. I think we should go outside,” Grant expressed on Instagram.

The person who stole his car used it to ram-raid a Tesco Express of all things, in a strange turn of events. The car was recovered from Bear Road, Hanworth, west London by the authorities on Monday but did not reveal that the car actually belonged to Grant. The actor also shared other updates about his arduous journey back home on the social media platform.

According to Grant, the food at the Holiday Inn was terrible and it was especially difficult after managing to get a flight back when many flights were being cancelled. “I understand that there are security costs in the hotel and you’ve got to pay for two COVID tests, but £228 a day to receive three meals a day of this very poor standard, in a supposed four star Holiday Inn hotel, beggars belief,” Grant claimed.

See Grant explain all, below.