The first album The Killers' Brandon Flowers ever bought









The first time you buy a record with your own money is a moment you don’t forget. The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers is no different. But, unlike you and me, Flowers would later go on to induct his first favourite band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in what is a miraculous full-circle moment.

Even though Flowers first started to develop a love of music in the early 1990s, he felt disconnected from the scenes of the day. Although everyone in his school had been seduced by grunge, it didn’t appeal to Flowers, and instead, he used as brother as a time capsule to find bands that spoke to him on a different level.

Fortunately, his brother is over a decade older, and was able to pass down his records. After being unable to buy into the grunge movement, Flowers found solace in the 1980s and groups like The Smiths, but The Cars acted as his first introduction into this illuminating new world.

“I got a cassette of The Cars’ Greatest Hits,” Flowers told Rolling Stone about the first album he bought. “I got a brother who is 12 years older than me, he was born in 1969, and so his high school years were just full of fantastic music so in ’93/94, when grunge was in full swing, it just wasn’t speaking to me, and he was able to pass this other music onto me which otherwise I wouldn’t have been exposed to, I don’t think.”

He continued: “I just really gravitated towards The Cars when I was that age, and I still remember getting the 12 bucks from my mom and picking out The Cars’ Greatest Hits. I still have a great attachment to The Cars and got to induct them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. That’s so wild,” he laughed. “It’s so weird, I don’t feel like it was that long ago I was picking that cassette out.”

Out of all the surreal achievements Flowers can list from his career, such as headlining London’s Wembley Stadium or Glastonbury Festival, inducting Ric Ocasek and The Cars into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2018 is one of his proudest.

Sadly, the following year, Ocasek would tragically pass away, but it was a saving grace for Flowers that he managed to share that special moment with his hero before he died.

After Ocasek’s death, Flowers paid tribute to him during a show with The Killers, during which they covered ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’. He also spoke about his love of the band and told the crowd: “They achieved greatness and left a comet trail behind them, writing and recording songs that have transcended into classics.”

Watch their emotionally charged cover below.