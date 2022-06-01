The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers covers George Harrison song 'Got My Mind Set On You'









The Beatles have inspired almost every band known to man, and The Killers are no different. In 2014, the group’s singer, Brandon Flowers, paid tribute to the ‘Quiet Beatle’ by taking on his hit single, ‘Got My Mind Set On You’.

Flowers is no stranger to delivering a powerful cover version, and he’s also been known to occasionally recruit help from famous faces. Most notably, during The Killers’ career-defining headline set at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, they enlisted help from Johnny Marr, and with his assistance, they performed ‘This Charming Man’ by The Smiths.

Additionally, they’ve even been joined on-stage by Paul McCartney to perform ‘Helter Skelter’ during an exclusive performance at a private party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve in 2016. However, Macca isn’t the only person from the bloodline of The Beatles who Flowers has performed alongside.

In 2014, he was one of the performers at the Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre for the George Fest event. It was a celebration of George Harrison’s life that featured Flowers and The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, The Strokes’ Nick Valensi, The Flaming Lips, Spoon’s Britt Daniel, Perry Farrell Norah Jones, and Weezer’s Brian Bell.

Flowers’ performance was a stand-out moment of the evening, and it was made even more special by him sharing the stage with Dhani Harrison, who put in a showing that would have made his father proud.

In 2012, The Killers frontman spoke to the Liverpool Echo and opened up about The Beatles’ influence on his career. “I owe everything to The Beatles,” he revealed. “When I was in Liverpool last (for the MTV Awards in 2008) I went on a real tourist pilgrimage. It blew me away, seeing the houses they lived in. Just being in Liverpool was a humbling experience for me”.

He added: “The UK was the first place to open their arms to us and we are still grateful for that. In a lot of senses, it’s home for us musically. A lot of the music we heard that made us want to be in a band came from the UK. It’s amazing what they do.”

The endless hours that Flowers has spent in his life absorbing everything Beatles and George Harrison related paid off in a euphoric fashion that evening in Los Angeles. With the added pressure of being backed by Harrison’s son, The Killers frontman couldn’t afford to take a step wrong, but, fortunately, that needn’t have been a worry, and he rose to the task with ease.