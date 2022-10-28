Finneas gives health update after “demolishing” collarbone in bike accident









Brother and collaborator of Billie Eilish, Finneas, has revealed that he’s recovering from surgery on his collarbone after “demolishing” it in an electric bike accident last week. The celebrated musician and producer also suffered a radial head fracture to his right elbow.

Finneas revealed the news of his condition to fans in an Instagram post shared last night. An attached image showed his displaced collarbone in an X-ray. According to the image’s caption, the accident happened last Friday, when Finneas “had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow”.

He continued: “The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of, and I’m feeling great!”

Finneas continued to give “an enormous thank you” to the surgeon who reset his collarbone, as well as the staff at the hospital he stayed in “for the incredible treatment I feel so privileged to have received”. He also thanked his newly appointed physical therapist “for guiding me through the treatment process as well as the ongoing process of physical rehab I now face”.

Later in the post, he showed signs of optimism and learning: “I’m told with hard work, I’ll be able to play [Billie Eilish’s two] Forum shows come December, which I am so grateful for. As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you.”

The Eilish concerts Finneas referred to in his post are set to take place on Thursday, December 15th, and Friday 16th, respectively, at the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles.

As well as performing alongside his sister on her Happier Than Ever world tour, Finneas has collaborated with her on two standalone singles this year, ‘Naked’ in March and ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ in July. He has also worked on several songs for the soundtrack for the new Pixar film, Turning Red.

