Filming finally wraps on 'Indiana Jones 5'









It’s been a long time coming but it finally looks like Indiana Jones 5 could finally be heading to cinemas, as filming has wrapped on the long-delayed film in the action-adventure franchise.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, it was producer Frank Marshall who revealed to audiences that the filming of the new film had been complete, posting an image of the iconic Indiana Jones font on a baseball hat, alongside the message “That’s a wrap!!!”.

The first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones 5 will be helmed by James Mangold, the same filmmaker behind the impressive Wolverine film Logan in 2017 as well as the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line in 2005. With the production kept under strict confidentiality, plot details about the new film are few and far between, with the fifth instalment in the series, and the last to feature Harrison Ford, expected to be a transition from one generation to the next.

Leading the story alongside Harrison are the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, with Waller-Bridge expected to take a particularly significant role.

Joining the cast in April 2021, James Mangold expressed his joy at working with the actor, noting: “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself”.

The fifth film in the influential movie series will be the first since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, a disappointing return to the series that featured John Hurt, Cate Blanchett and Shia LaBeouf. Whilst the original three films in the series, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and Last Crusade reached commercial and critical acclaim, the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the first major bump in the road for the franchise.

Disney, James Mangold and fans across the world hope that Indiana Jones 5 can right these wrongs of the previous film.