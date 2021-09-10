Fickle Friends announce second LP 'Are We Gonna Be Alright?'







English indie-pop group Fickle Friends have announced the details for their second full-length LP, Are We Gonna Be Alright?

The news comes as the Brighton-based rockers wind down a busy 2021 which say the release of two different EPs, Weird Years: Season 1 in January and Weird Years: Season 2 in May. Almost exactly a year to the day of the original release of Season 1, the band will drop their newest album.

The announcement also comes with the release of the LP’s first single, ‘Love You To Death’. A funky guitar-centred slice of pop-rock, ‘Love You To Death’ retains the band’s playful edge and keen ability to mine hooks out of just about any vocal line or instrumental passage. The song feels spiritually similar to ‘Cosmic Coming of Age’, with the band carving out a strong niche in the loose-limbed funk-rock genre. Bonus points for the occasional slap bass parts from Jack ‘Harry’ Herrington, because slap bass is always awesome.

“‘Love You To Death’ is just pure fun,” the band explain. “It was so sick to explore this new Prince-esque side of Fickle Friends. The music is so simple and it gave us a lot of space to go a little crazy with the guitar shredding and backing vocals. I think every family member and their neighbour sings on this! It’s a song about loving someone so much you might actually kill them. I’m pretty amazed by just how much I can feel sometimes, like it’s quite overwhelming a lot of the time. That’s where this song comes from.”

Check out the audio for ‘Love You To Death’, plus Fickle Friends upcoming tour dates, down below. Are We Gonna Be Alright? will be released on January 14 of 2022.

Fickle Friends January 2022 UK tour dates:

13 Brighton, Chalk

14 Birmingham, O2 Academy

15 Newcastle, University (basement)

17 Glasgow, SWG3

18 Manchester, Club Academy

20 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 Cambridge, Junction

22 Norwich, The Waterfront

24 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

25 Bristol, Thekla

27 London, Electric Brixton

