Fenne Lily drops new single 'Lights Light Up'









Bristol-based singer-songwriter Fenne Lily has made some changes during the Covid-19 pandemic. For one, she’s moved from her native England to New York City, which is likely going to have a pretty big effect on her recently-announced third studio album, Big Picture.

The artist’s first release since 2020’s Breach, Big Picture is sure to progress Lily’s style in a more indie rock direction. Don’t just take my word for it: check out the first preview of the new record down below in the form of the single ‘Lights Light Up’.

“I’d never really written about love in the present tense before this,” Lily writes in a statement, “But even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun.”

With delicate chiming electric guitars and a gentle groove with minimal drums, there are still plenty of folk and acoustic influences kicking around the DNA of ‘Lights Light Up’. But this is definitely a rock song, even if the dynamics are quieter than most rock tracks. It’s the same Fenne Lily, just with a slightly new sheen. Underneath, some weighty themes about love and sickness give the song real gravitas amidst its calm exterior.

“When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while, and it’d become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry,” Lily adds. “By that point, the song was over a year old, and I thought those wounds had healed, but I guess it hurt to admit I’d been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.”

Check out the video for ‘Lights Light Up’ down below. Big Picture is set for an April 14th release.