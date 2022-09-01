Feist departs from Arcade Fire tour amongst Win Butler allegations









Earlier this week, a report claimed that four women had accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct. Amidst the reports, Arcade Fire are continuing their tour in support of their most recent LP, We, but now they will have to do so without supporting act, Feist. The singer has announced her decision to leave the tour today.

“I was never here to stand for or with Arcade Fire — I was here to stand on my own two feet on a stage, a place I’ve grown to feel I belong and I’ve earned as my own,” Feist explained in a statement. “I play for my band, my crew, their loved ones and all of our families, and the people who pay their hard-earned money to share space in the collective synergy that is a show. The ebb and flow of my successes, failures, and other decisions affect all of our livelihoods and I recognize how lucky I am to be able to travel the world singing songs about my life, my thoughts and experiences and have that be my career. I’ve never taken that for granted.”

“My experiences include the same experiences as the many people I have spoken to since the news broke on Saturday, and the many strangers whom I may only be able to reach with this letter, or not at all,” Feist added. “We all have a story within a spectrum ranging from baseline toxic masculinity to pervasive misogyny to actually being physically, psychologically, emotionally or sexually assaulted. “

“This situation touches each of our lives and speaks to us in a language unique to each of our processing,” she says. “There isn’t a singular path to heal when you’ve endured any version of the above, nor a singular path to rehabilitate the perpetrators. It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment. I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.”

“I’m imperfect and I will navigate this decision imperfectly, but what I’m sure of is the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour, not this conversation,” she concluded. “I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

Previously, Feist announced that she was donating a portion of her merchandise sale from the tour to the Women’s Aid Dublin charity. As the criticism continued to mount, however, there was pressure put on the singer to either make a statement or leave the tour. Today, Feist is doing both. You can read her full statement down below.