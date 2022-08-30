Arcade Fire will continue tour amidst Win Butler's sexual misconduct allegations









It appears that the allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Win Butler have had no effect on Arcade Fire‘s upcoming tour of North America, Europe and the UK. According to sources, the dates are still set to go ahead, with the first being August 30th in Dublin at the 3Arena.

Across the weekend, several reports came in featuring the allegations against Butler. The lead singer subsequently denied that any of his previous relationships were non-consensual, saying that those claims were “revisionist and frankly just wrong”.

Butler stated: “While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour. As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of.”

He added, “I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people. I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

In addition, neither of the support acts for the Dublin show, Beck and Feist, have yet to make a statement concerning either the allegations or whether or not they intend to go ahead with the shows.

The reports of the sexual misconduct incidents are said to be alarming because of the age gap, power dynamic and manipulative techniques used. One source said that Butler had kissed and touched her without consent until she had to shout at him to stop.

The anonymous source [Lily] told Pitchfork, “He thought my behaviour was weird, so maybe it was actually me in the wrong. Looking back, it’s pretty easy to identify the manipulation at the core of that exchange. It’s also really clear that it worked. I continued to doubt the validity of my behaviours and my assertion of my ‘no’ and lack of consent for months after.”

You can read the full statements from Win Butler and Régine Chassagne provided to Pitchfork below.

Win Butler’s statement:

“I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made.



I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage.



There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.



I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.



While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.



I have long struggled with mental health issues and the ghosts of childhood abuse. In my 30s, I started drinking as I dealt with the heaviest depression of my life after our family experienced a miscarriage. None of this is intended to excuse my behavior, but I do want to give some context and share what was happening in my life around this time. I no longer recognized myself or the person I had become. Régine waited patiently watching me suffer and tried to help me as best as she could. I know it must have been so hard for her to watch the person she loved so lost.



I have been working hard on myself – not out of fear or shame, but because I am a human being who wants to improve despite my flaws and damage. I’ve spent the last few years since Covid hit trying to save that part of my soul. I have put significant time and energy into therapy and healing, including attending AA. I am more aware now of how my public persona can distort relationships even if a situation feels friendly and positive to me. I am very grateful to Régine, my family, my dear friends, and my therapist, who have helped me back from the abyss that I felt certain at times would consume me. The bond I share with my bandmates and the incredibly deep connection I’ve made with an audience through sharing music has literally saved my life.



As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of. I say to you all my friends, family, to anyone I have hurt and to the people who love my music and are shocked and disappointed by this report: I’m sorry. I’m sorry for the pain I caused – I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences. I can do better and I will do better.“

Régine Chassagne’s statement:

“Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were ‘famous’, when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.“