Father John Misty unveils new video for 'Buddy's Rendezvous'









Father John Misty has unveiled a video for his latest single ‘Buddy’s Rendevouz’. The visual for the horn-laden offering, which is taken from Josh Tillman’s recent album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, stars Starcrawler frontperson Arrow De Wilde.

Lana Del Rey recently shared a cover of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, releasing an exclusive seven-inch vinyl version as part of Father John Misty’s limited edition box set of Chloë And The Next 20th Century.

Father John Misty will be performing tracks from his new album during his UK and Europe headline tour in 2023, which will include a stop at London’s iconic O2 Academy Brixton.

In an 8.3-point review of Chloë And The Next 20th Century, Far Out wrote: “The essence of Chloë and the Next 20th Century, however, is distilled in ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, a number that generates a feeling in the pits of your stomach when Misty sings the line, ‘Whatever happened to the girl I knew? In the wasteland, come up short and end up on the news’ over the top of a heavenly brass arrangement.”

The review concluded: “Chloë and the Next 20th Century is the most eclectic of Misty’s works and displays him in 360°. If you’ve somehow been living under a rock for the last decade, then Tillman’s latest release is a fine place to get acquainted with his marvelling repertoire that continues to marvel.”

You can see Father John Misty’s upcoming tour dates below.

February 2023

25 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

28 – Stockholm, Cirkus

March 2023

2 – Denmark, KB Hallen

3 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

15 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester