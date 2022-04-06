Father John Misty announces headline UK and European tour









Father John Misty has revealed an upcoming tour that will take him around the UK and across Europe in 2023.

The tour will take place in support of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming fifth studio album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century, which will come out this Friday (April 8th) via Sub Pop/Bella Union.

Misty (real name Joshua Tillman) embarks on a North American tour this summer; the European dates begin on February 25th, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene and end on March 17th at the O2 Apollo Manchester. The UK run includes a headline date at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today (April 6th) at 10am, while general tickets go on sale Friday (April 8th) at 10am. Tickets can be accessed here. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Misty performed live at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Cardiff on Sunday night (April 3rd) and this Thursday (April 7th) he’ll play a special orchestral performance at the Barbican in London which will be live-streamed online.

He also began a small circuit of in-store gigs on Monday (April 4th) at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Dates are set to follow in Kingston (April 8th), London (April 9th), Brighton (April 10th) and Bristol (April 11th).

Chloë And The Next 20th Century will be released on Friday with a limited deluxe edition of the LP available. It’ll be presented in a hardcover book and feature a set of bonus seven-inch singles.

Listen to ‘The Next 20th Century’ from Father John Misty’s upcoming album below.

UK/European 2023 tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

25th – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

28th – Stockholm, Cirkus

MARCH 2023

2 – Denmark, KB Hallen

3 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

4 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

6 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

7 – Paris, Salle Pleyel

9 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

13 – Gateshead, Sage Gateshead

15 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

17 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester