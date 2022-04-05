Watch Johnny Marr dedicate ‘There Is a Light’ to Taylor Hawkins









Johnny Marr provided a touching tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins at this year’s BBC 6 Music Festival as he dedicated the classic Smiths track ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ to the Foo Fighters drummer.

Marr addressed the crowd at Cardiff’s Great Hall on Sunday, announcing: “This is a song that we’d like to dedicate to our friend Dave Grohl. Lots of love going out to you guys and all the Foos family.”

Continuing his emotional message by adding: “We miss you Taylor, we won’t ever forget you. God bless you. This is from all of us.”

Marr then delivered a blistering and heartfelt rendition of the song that tackles loss with a similar mantra that Nick Cave put forward when he said: “It seems, that if we love, we grieve, that’s the deal, that’s the pact.”

Marr also later took on several other iconic Smiths tunes including ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’ and an encore that consisted of ‘Bigmouth Strikes Again’ and ‘How Soon Is Now?’.

You can check out Marr’s stunning festival tribute to the late Foo’s drummer who died last week, below.