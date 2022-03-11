Father John Misty performs ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’ on Colbert









Somehow looking even more like a cult leader with a shaven head than his usual flowing locks, Father John Misty appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform a luscious rendition of his stunning new single ‘Goodbye Mr. Blue’.

Performing the track on the same day it was released, Father John Misty enlisted a full band to offer up an even more swelling version than the bluegrass-adjacent studio version that he released earlier.

When reviewing the track we opined: “Over slide guitar, Misty croons about the last time coming too soon with the sort of adversity-induced smile that makes you celebrate the sentence that went before without lingering on full stop. With a tale that almost conjures thoughts of Johnny Cash, the acoustic anthem has a truly timeless feel to it.” You can read out full take by clicking here.

The song is from his forthcoming album titled Chloë and The Next 20th Century. It is set for release via Sub Pop and Bella Union on April 8th 2022. Alongside the usual formats, it will also receive a limited deluxe release featuring singles from the record covered by Lana Del Rey and Jack Cruz respectively.

Father John Misty is set to celebrate the release with a string of performances at the Rainbow Room in New York. You can get entry to the intimate shows by purchasing a limited signed LP from Rough Trade.

If the tracks released so far are anything to go by then Father John Misty looks set to return to the balladeer stylings of I Love You, Honeybear complete with the orchestral stylings and show tune arrangements. For the album, Father John Misty has once again teamed up with Jonathan Wilson who has produced all of his solo LPs to date.

You can check out his typically laidback performance below.