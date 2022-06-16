Father John Misty shares Lana Del Rey's cover of 'Buddy Rendezvous'









The new deluxe box set edition of Father John Misty’s new album, Chloë and the Next Century, comes complete with a 7” single that features Lana Del Rey’s cover of his new track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.

The wonderful rendition has now also been released digitally across streaming platforms. The cover, which includes backing vocals supplied by Misty, can be heard below.

Alongside the digital release of the cover, Misty released the ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ music video, which was directed by Emma Elizabeth Tillman and can be streamed below.

In a statement about the track and her involvement in the visual accompaniment, Tillman explained: “‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ is a world unto itself. It is a place out of time. My dream for the video is that it would surrender itself to the power of the song. An unnamed man (played by Craig Stark), fresh out of jail and down on his luck makes his way across the fractured landscape of Los Angeles to meet his daughter (played by Arrow DeWilde). All the while he is beset by memories of a more innocent time.”

“Despite her hesitance, his daughter and her boyfriend (played by Gilbert Trejo) agree to meet her father and find moments of sadness and sparks of tenderness in the connection made. Although the video and the song can be considered love letters to Los Angeles, the themes are universal. Disappointments, regrets, forgiveness, tenderness, perseverance, and love.”

“The incredible performances by Arrow, Craig, Gilbert, and David Haley all coalesce to bring this vision to life. Cinematography by James Wall on 16mm evokes the down and out feeling of L.A., merging past and present. This video could not have been accomplished without the talent of producer Bria Little and creative director and editor Jonathan King.”

For the remainder of the summer, Father John Misty is set to hit the road on his tour of North America in support of Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

Stream Lana Del Rey’s cover of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ and the music video directed by Emma Elizabeth Tillman, below.