Father John Misty performs ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ live on The Tonight Show









Appearing on US TV last night, Father John Misty gave a rendition of his new single ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’. Joshua Tillman featured as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3rd, where he performed the cut in support of his recent album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century, which came out in April.

After sharing the David Raboy-directed music video for ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You), which sought to capture the inner life of a bar come nightfall, Tillman and company performed the track in The Tonight Show studio in New York aided by a small orchestra, an essential commodity given the lush string arrangements on the new album.

In an 8.3 review of Tillman’s latest offering, Far Out concluded: “Chloë and the Next 20th Century is the most eclectic of Misty’s works and displays him in 360°. If you’ve somehow been living under a rock for the last decade, then Tillman’s latest release is a fine place to get acquainted with his marvelling repertoire that continues to marvel.”

Father John Misty is set to treat UK and European audiences to choice cuts from the new album during his 2023 tour, which will include a stop at London’s 02 Acadamy Brixton.

Elswhere, it has recently surfaced that Joshua Tillman helped Arcade Fire during the writing of their upcoming sixth studio album, WE. No wonder he’s taking it slow, the man must be exhausted.