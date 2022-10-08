Fan left with life-changing injuries after Liam Gallagher show









A male fan has reportedly suffered a life-changing head injury following a Liam Gallagher concert in Cardiff Bay on Friday night. The incident is being treated as a suspected assault.

According to detectives, the victim was “seriously assaulted” with injuries to the head that left him hospitalised. In a separate incident, a 28-year-old woman was also hospitalised with a broken jaw after being attacked at a Tesco cash machine shortly after the concert.

A spokesman for South Wales Police has stated that the force is appealing for help from anyone that may have any information or witnessed the attack on the man between 9.30pm and 10pm on Friday, October 7th.

“Officers need to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or may have video or mobile phone footage of what has taken place,” the statement reads.

The former Oasis frontman continues his tour in Abu Dhabi on October 29th before heading to South America in November to close the global tour package for 2022.

Elsewhere, Gallagher recently shared his support for “the king” Ian Brown, formerly of The Stone Roses, after the singer embarked on a divisive solo tour.

Following Brown’s first tour date in Leeds on September 25th, fans were outraged with the quality of the performance. The 59-year-old frontman reportedly rattled off some solo and Stone Roses classics with a pre-recorded backing track, with many describing it as glorified karaoke.

Oddly, Gallagher compared Brown to punk’s least talented bassist as a show of support. “Ian brown and sid vicious my way same thing long live punk,” Gallagher wrote on Twitter several days after the Leeds gig.

When asked by a fan if he had seen footage of Brown’s “embarrassing performance”, Gallagher replied: “He’s never embarrassing he’s the king.”

Meanwhile, the Oasis singer recently confirmed he’s in talks with former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire about forming a supergroup after first teasing the prospect at Knebworth this summer.

“There’s talk about summat. Maybe. But no rush,” Gallagher told Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1. “He’s my man, I love him. So if he’s got any tunes that need singing, I’m the boy, mate.”

Ian brown and sid vicious my way same thing Iong live punk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2022