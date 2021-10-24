F. Murray Abraham names his favourite Wes Anderson film









Despite his Oscar win in 1985 with Amadeus, F. Murray Abraham is an actor that has long gone beneath the radar of Hollywood popularity. A charming individual with one of the most iconic voices in filmmaking F. Murray Abraham has had the pleasure of working with filmmakers such as Milos Forman, Wes Anderson and the Coen brothers in some of the cinema’s very finest projects.

Cinephiles of popular culture will most likely recognise Abraham for his role in Wes Anderson’s magnificent Grand Budapest Hotel, appearing as the narrator and storyteller alongside the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Saoirse Ronan. Speaking about the production of the film to Gothamist, Abraham stated: “It was great. Like I said, he’s probably one of the best I ever worked with ever. The thing that he shares with the Coen brothers, for example, is that the set is comfortable”.

Having worked with the Coen brothers on 2013s Inside Llewyn Davis, Abraham knows what it’s like to work alongside the two brothers, with the actor adding, “It’s two guys with one mind. But everyone on that set is aware that the buck stops here”. Comparing the duo to Wes Anderson, the actor notes that the latter “knows what he wants and how he’s gonna get it, and you completely trust him, and it’s a very comfortable situation because you know finally, also, that you trust that it’s going to be good”.

Just like the Coen brothers, Wes Anderson operates with the same cast and crew around him, including the likes of Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. It’s a tight-knit group that Abraham very much enjoyed being part of, stating: “He has people that trust him and like him that give him what he wants and they know what his eye is looking for. So you’re accepted into the family; it is a family feeling”.

Though as for F. Murray Abraham’s very favourite of Wes Anderson’s films, he certainly admires the director’s debut project, Bottle Rocket, noting in the same interview, “Oh boy, wasn’t that good?”. It is, however, the Anderson project that F. Murray Abraham stars in that remains his favourite of the directors. In an interview with Movie Clips, Abrahams claimed his love favouritism for The Grand Budapest Hotel, commenting: “In this film which I believe is his best, I am very proud to say is a story that will make you smile, just simply start smiling all the way through, I can’t tell you what it means to me to be able to say that I was part of that”.

F. Murray Abraham is next due to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities from the creator of Pan’s Labyrinth, Pacific Rim and Nightmare Alley. Abraham will appear alongside Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts and Kim Horsman in a story written by the Mexican filmmaker and directed by David Prior of The Empty Man fame.