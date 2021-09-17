Watch new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'







Master of fantasy, lover of creature features and European romance, Guillermo Del Toro has released the trailer for his brand new film, Nightmare Alley.

Forever having fingers in several pies at once, the Best Picture-winning director of The Shape of Water has helped to create numerous fantasy series’ for Netflix, whilst also creating his own action film Nightmare Alley and dark reimagining of Pinocchio for Disney. A slight departure for Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley shows the Mexican filmmaker set his creative mind on a strange R-rated noir set in and around a bleak carnival.

Starring Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle a nightclub mind reader who becomes caught up with Cate Blanchett’s Dr Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist attempting to debunk his talent. The trailer itself is a compellingly moody one, featuring Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and Ron Perlman.

Attempting to avoid the cliches of noir cinema, the director reported, “I’m not going to do the Venetian blinds and voiceover, and detectives walking with fedoras in wet streets,” in an interview with Vanity Fair. Based on the original 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, both the book and De Toro’s new adaptation will be without supernatural interference, with the story more interested in the bleak realities of human actions.

Appreciating that fans may get the wrong impression of his new project, he also stated to the publication, “It has happened to me in the past with Crimson Peak, where people went in expecting a horror movie. I knew it was a gothic romance but it was very difficult to put that across”.

Continuing, the director discussed Nightmare Alley, noting, “But yes, this has no supernatural element. It’s based completely in a reality world. There is nothing fantastic. It’s a very different movie from my usual, but yes, the title and my name would create that [impression]”.

Check out the trailer for Nightmare Alley below, due to premiere in the US on December 17th.

