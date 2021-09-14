Andy Serkis will join Idris Elba on Netflix's new 'Luther' movie







It seems that the much-anticipated Luther movie is going full steam ahead, with Lord Of The Rings star Andy Serkis joining the cast. It has been reported that principal photography is set to begin later this year, when Serkis will be joined by Cynthia Erivo and, of course, Idris Elba.

The Hollywood star will return to his role as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, while Serkis will star as the movie’s villain. Erivo’s role, however, is being treated with a bit more mystery. All we know is that she is set to play Luther’s nemesis. Although in what capacity, remains unclear.

In a bid to keep the original TV series’ flavour, much of the original team have been kept on board for this feature-length drama. The script, for example, is being written by the TV show’s original writer Neil Cross, whilst the series’ director Jamie Payne will also retain his position as captain of the good ship Luther.

In a recent interview, in which Neil Cross discussed his approach to the Luther movie, the writer admitted that he won’t be “ruling out anything”, indicating that a 6th season of the TV series is indeed a possibility. “All we’ve ever wanted to do is, within the parameters that we’re given, make the best possible show,” Cross said.

“What we’ve been able to do,” Cross continued, “Having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small – is to have a wider canvas. And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true. I mean, Idris and I have shared this character for more than 10 years. And the key aspect of this whole conversation is primarily, how do we stay true to Luther?”.

You can stream all episodes of Luther now on BBC iPlayer.

