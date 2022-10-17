Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to theft charges









The actor Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges in Vermont, with the star of the upcoming DC movie The Flash facing a maximum of 26 years behind bars as well as over $2,000 in fines if found guilty.

Appearing remotely for the session, Miller agreed to stay away from the homeowner of the residence, whom they stole several bottles of liquor from. As well as this individual, Miller was also prohibited from seeing neighbour Isaac Winokur and a further Vermont resident, Aiden Early. Police were called to the residence on May 1st, 2022, after reports of a robbery, with the incident merely being one case in a long line of wrongdoings for the actor.

Earlier in 2022, the 30-year-old was arrested in Hawaii on two occasions, the first for harassment at a karaoke bar and the second for second-degree assault.

Famed for their performances in the DC superhero films, such as the forthcoming Flash movie, as well as Lynne Ramsay’s award-winning movie We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Hollywood coming-of-age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller had grown to become an icon of contemporary pop culture before their recent clashes with the law severely damaged his reputation.

Following the cancellation of the Batgirl movie, many have called for Miller’s role in The Flash to also be scrapped, particularly as their public image is somewhat irreparable at this point. Despite this, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently stated that he was excited to see the release of The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2 in the near future and was happy with each film’s quality.

