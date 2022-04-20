Ezra Miller arrested for second time in Hawaii for assault









Being arrested for the second time in a mere number of weeks, The Flash star Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii, this time for second-degree assault.

Previously arrested on Monday, March 28th, after an incident at a bar on the island, the actor was taken in for disorderly conduct and harassment, becoming “agitated,” and “yelling obscenities” to people singing karaoke nearby.

Most recently, Miller was taken into custody at 1:30am on April 19th for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, striking her in the head. Responding to a call at a private residence in Pāhoa, they reported that Miller “became irate after being asked to leave,” throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman who was left with a gash on her forehead following the incident.

Famed for his performances in the DC superhero films as well as Lynne Ramsay’s We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Hollywood coming of age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller has grown to become an icon of contemporary pop culture.

As well as appearing in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the near future, Miller will also reprise his role as the titular Flash in the upcoming DC movie that will see Michael Keaton return as Batman among other iconic cameos.

Take a look at the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, below, where Miller stars alongside the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Poppy Corby-Tuech.