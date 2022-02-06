Patty Jenkins names her favourite superhero films









If Taika Waititi is responsible for the modern success of the ongoing Marvel juggernaut, then Patty Jenkins is leading the charge for the DC revival, with her 2017 take on Wonder Woman representing the series’ first considerable commercial and critical success since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Still struggling in a quagmire of mediocrity, Jenkins has helped elevate the DC universe twice with her continued series following DC’s 1st lady of justice.

Whilst the sequel film Wonder Woman 1984 failed to make as much of a critical splash, her first take on the character dressed DC’s leading lady in glory for the first time ever on the silver screen. Starring Gal Gadot as the titular warrior, the original film also featured Chris Pine, Lynda Carter, David Thewlis and Robin Wright, telling the tale of Wonder Woman’s fight to discover her true powers in the midst of WWI.

Patty Jenkins has since become a highly sought after filmmaker, with two Wonder Woman films under her belt along with the award-winning 2003 drama Monster as well as the much-anticipated Disney spin-off film, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron still to come. Though little is currently known about Jenkins’ new Star Wars project, her mere attachment to the new film along with the two simple words ‘Rogue Squadron’ have already gotten us excited.

As well as a proficient filmmaker, it also helps that Jenkins is a big fan of such comic-book stories, revealing her favourite superhero films at a watch party of her new film Wonder Woman 1984 at the end of 2022. When asked if her new film was a love letter to Richard Donner’s Superman and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Jenkins replied, “I would aspire to that for sure. Those are my two favourite runs in the superhero world. I LOVED Superman one, and Spiderman one, in particular. Perfection. And inspired me so much”.

In her contemporary reinvention of the classic Wonder Woman character that remains true to the original comic-book style, it is certainly clear how Jenkins learned from Donner and Raimi, with both classic filmmakers innovating their respective characters with pioneering creativity. Those who have since directed Spider-Man and Superman projects have yet to truly seize the magic of both Raimi and Donner who brought a sense of unparalleled creativity to their films.

With two Wonder Woman films in the can, Patty Jenkins is set to make a third film to wrap up the trilogy in the near future, with the story sure to tie into the extended DC extended universe (DCEU). The makeup of this cinematic universe will no doubt go under considerable change upon the release of The Flash in 2022, a film that is due to deal with multi-dimensional activity and features old iterations of Batman including the appearances of actors Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck and potentially more.

