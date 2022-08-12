Ezra Miller reportedly involved in case of missing mother









Movie star and DC franchise mainstay Ezra Miller is thought to be involved in the disappearance of a 25-year-old mother and her three young children who had been living with the actor on his farm in Vermont.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the Vermont State Police attempted to serve an emergency care order to the family last weekend, which demanded that the children be taken from her. After the actor claimed that the family hadn’t lived at the address for months, authorities suspected that Miller may have helped them to “evade service” of the order.

The order reads, “Miller, the owner of the residence, advised that mother and the children had not been staying there for the past two months…This contradicts information [the DCF caseworker] presented to the court in her affidavit as mother was posting on social media in late July 2022 that [the case worker] recognised as the inside of Miller’s residence”.

Back in June, it was reported that Miller had been hosting the mother and her children at his farm, which alarmed the authorities at the time because unattended guns were left at the property.

Miller had grown to become an icon of contemporary pop culture before his recent clashes with the law severely damaged his reputation. He was famed for his performances in the DC superhero films, such as the forthcoming Flash movie, as well as Lynne Ramsay’s We Need to Talk About Kevin, among others.

Following the cancellation of the Batgirl movie, many have called for Miller’s role in The Flash to also be scrapped, particularly as his public image is somewhat irreparable at this point. Despite this, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently stated that he was excited to see the release of The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2 soon and was happy with each film’s quality.

Take a look at a clip of Ezra Miller in action in Zack Snyder’s Justice League below.