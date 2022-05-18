Lynne Ramsay to direct new Margaret Atwood adaptation 'Stone Mattress'









After manoeuvring around several potential projects since her last film You Were Never Really Here in 2017, Lynne Ramsay has announced her return to feature filmmaking with an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s short story Stone Mattress.

From the same writer as the novel The Handmaid’s Tale, the new film will star Julianne Moore and Sandra Oh in an Amazon-backed production set on an Arctic cruise ship.

Released via Deadline, the synopsis for the new film reads, “Moore will play Verna, a 60-year-old retired physiotherapist and twice a widow, who embarks on a luxurious cruise into the magnificent and silently thawing Arctic Northwest Passage, populated by a crowd of privileged influencers and wealthy retirees”.

Continuing, the synopsis adds, “As wounds and humiliations from her past resurface, the smooth atmosphere of the cruise will be disturbed by a shocking act”.

Excited about the new project, Ramsay further told the publication, “With the current repeal in women’s rights across the world, particularly regarding the overturning of Roe v Wade in America, this story, with its themes of stolen motherhood and unaccounted sexual abuse, feels more important than ever”.

First reading the work of Atwood as a teenager, Ramsay has long been gripped by the work of the author, describing her as “one of the most intelligent, prophetic and engaging writers around”.

Two of Lynne Ramsay’s films, You Were Never Really Here and We Need to Talk About Kevin were nominated for the Palme d’Or, whilst Morvern Callar won the C.I.C.A.E. Award at the festival in 2002.