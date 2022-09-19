Ezra Miller believed they were “the next messiah” and could “lead an indigenous revolution”









A shocking new report has detailed Ezra Miller’s behaviour, including The Flash actor believing they’d become “the next Messiah”.

Vanity Fair has explored Miller’s mental health troubles, which reportedly began to spiral following his parent’s divorce in 2019 and reached new lows during his time in Iceland in 2020 when they choked a fan. Miller had also hired North Dakota medicine man Jasper Young Bear who worked for them as a spiritual adviser, and they were part of “the movement—that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.”

During their time in Iceland, Miller started hanging around with younger crowds and promising people the world but delivering nothing. One source told the publication, “‘You’re going to be in my band, and I’m going to produce your album and you can run my music studio’. Whether they were visual artists, DJs, kids that were in college — or sometimes kids who might have been homeless — he would recruit them in a period of vulnerability, and promise them all of these things.”

Miller became obsessed with “metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah” and would regularly refer to themself as both Jesus and the devil. When they took Tokata Iron Eyes to their Vermont farm, the narrative was as follows, “Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse. And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.”

Iron Eyes is a non-binary 18-years-old, and earlier this year, their mother, Jumping Eagle, sought a protective order against the actor and claimed Miller had been in an inappropriate relationship with Iron Eyes since they were 12 years old. Jumping Eagle said: “If somebody pisses off Ezra, they’re transphobic or a transphobic Nazi. Because we’re trying to protect our daughter and we’re trying to point out what Ezra’s done to harm our daughter, now we’re ‘transphobic.’”

Iron Eyes and Miller moved to Hawaii together and began living with a polygamous family. It was during this time that Miller was arrested twice for assault. As a result of his actions, they paid only a $500 fine after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge, while all other charges were dropped. They will be appearing at Vermont Superior Court on September 26th for a felony burglary charge.

The restraining order against Miller in Massachusetts will be in effect until June 2023. The local police department is also investigating three incidents involving a non-binary 12-year-old and the actor between April and June this year. Miller’s representative denied the allegations, saying, “Ezra’s lack of interest clearly upset a disappointed fan when they would not engage with the fan or her daughter.”

Additionally, Miller’s former fiancée, who went by the name of ‘Erin’ and met Miller when they were cast in The Flash back in 2016, also opened up about their troubling relationship. Although Miller was never physically abusive, Erin said: “For years he convinced me and all our friends that I was abusive… I didn’t know the term ‘gaslight’ back then. I was emotionally fucked up for years.”