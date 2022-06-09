Actor Ezra Miller faces protection order









Ezra Miller, the 29-year-old star of Flash, is facing further legal troubles after the parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes filed paperwork requesting an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child. The filing, obtained by multiple outlets, reads: “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

According to Tokota’s parents, the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when they were 12 years old. They have claimed that Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs and flew the child to London, Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii.

Miller was arrested in Hawaii twice earlier in the year, once for second-degree assault and another time for an altercation in a bar. Hawaii News Now reported that the incident occurred in a karaoke bar on Silva Street, Honolulu.

The actor apparently yelled obscenities and became agitated when people at the bar started singing. They allegedly grabbed the microphone from one woman mid-song and lunged at a man playing darts. It wasn’t the first time Miller had been called out for violent conduct. In April 2020, the actor was filmed attacking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Although the details of the incident remain unclear, the video seems to show somebody, perhaps Miller, asking a woman if they want a fight. The woman appears to think it’s a joke and prepares to fight Miller with a smile on her face. The person then grabs the woman by the throat and throws her to the ground.

The Flash is set to arrive in theatres on June 23rd, 2023. Miller also recently appeared in the latest Fantastic Beasts movie, The Secrets of Dumbledore. However, it has not been confirmed if the actor will appear in the franchise going forward. A hearing has been set for next month to address the order of protection filing.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.