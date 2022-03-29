Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii for “yelling obscenities”









The star of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Ezra Miller has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment by Hawaii police, just two days after his performance in the aforementioned superhero flick earned him the ‘Most Cheer-Worthy Moment’ at the 94th Academy Awards.

Arrested on Monday, March 28th, after an incident at a bar in Hawaii, The Guardian reported that the actor had become “agitated,” before “yelling obscenities” to people singing karaoke nearby.

Continuing, the report outlines that the actor “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail”. Released on bail on Monday, Ezra Miller is yet to comment on the incident.

Famed for his performances in the DC superhero films as well as Lynne Ramsay’s We Need to Talk About Kevin and the Hollywood coming of age film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller has grown to become an icon of contemporary pop culture.

As well as appearing in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in the near future, Miller will also reprise his role as titular Flash in the upcoming DC movie that will see Michael Keaton return as Batman among other iconic cameos.

Take a look at the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, below, where Miller stars alongside the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Poppy Corby-Tuech.