Ezra Miller accused of housing children in unsafe conditions









It’s been reported that The Flash actor Ezra Miller is facing accusations of housing children in unsafe conditions. A report by Rolling Stone claims that Miller has been using his 39-acre Vermont Farm to house a 25-year-old woman and her three young children. The arrangement has been raised as a cause for concern by the children’s father, who believes it to be unsafe.

Sources acquired by Rolling Stone have said that the farm is littered with unattended guns, bullets and other dangerous items. Reports allege that a one-year-old child picked up a bullet and placed it in her mouth.

Rolling Stone has also viewed video footage that apparently shows eight assault weapons, handguns, and rifles lying around the living room, some of which have been propped up against a pile of toy animals. The publication’s sources have spoken of heavy marijuana use in the presence of children. It is rumoured that Miller runs a cannabis farm on the property.

The children’s mother has claimed that Miller helped her final a “safe environment for my three very young children”, away from her ex-partner, who she described as “violent and abusive”. She went on to tell Rolling Stone: “[Ezra’s] home ranch has been a healing haven for us. They may have firearms for self-defence purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in … My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Miller has been providing the family with lodgings on the farm since April. The actor met the mother and her children, who are aged between one and five, in March, during a holiday in Hawaii. The actor was arrested twice during his stay, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and another time for second-degree assault.

The father of the children Miller is currently housing has accused the actor of flying them out of Hawaii without his consent. Miller is also facing charges from the parent of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes, with the parents accusing Miller of influencing Iron Eyes’ behaviour through a combination of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs”.

